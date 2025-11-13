Posted: Nov 13, 2025 2:21 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2025 2:21 PM

Brian McSweeney

An Independence, Kan. man is facing a felony charge after allegedly possessing a firearm after being previously convicted of a felony.

26-year-old Christopher Lewallen was charged on Thursday with possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), Lewallen was pulled over by OHP authorities after allegedly driving across the center line without a signal. Once authorities approached the vehicle, they allegedly discovered a bag of marijuana in the passenger seat. Lewallen allegedly admitted to possessing a firearm and one was confiscated after a search of the vehicle.

According to the OHP, Lewallen was convicted of aggravated rape of a child under 16 in 2011 and in 2016 for forcibly entering a residence to commit a sex crime.

Lewallen will appear in court again on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $25,000.