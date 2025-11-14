Posted: Nov 14, 2025 1:48 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2025 1:48 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

In addition to getting construction updates on the annex building, the Board will consider signing an INCOG Area Agency on Aging Grant from the Oklahoma Human Services. This is for the 2026 fiscal year.

There will also be discussion to sign a quote for two high volume pumps for water tender trucks for the Pershing Fire Department. This would be paid for with INCOG REAP grant funding.