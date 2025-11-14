Posted: Nov 14, 2025 1:59 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2025 1:59 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly possessing a firearm after being previously convicted of a felony.

57-year-old Harold Carter, Jr. was charged on Friday with possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. Carter, Jr. also faces misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a bicycle.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Carter, Jr. was stopped on his bicycle for allegedly not having a front light displayed. During the traffic stop, Carter, Jr. allegedly handed authorities a wooden box, allegedly containing marijuana. Carter, Jr. allegedly fled the scene after removing the bag of marijuana.

During the pursuit, Carter, Jr. allegedly located a firearm, threw it on the ground and continued running. Authorities allegedly confiscated a Jennings Bryco 59 that was lying on the ground.

Carter, Jr. has been previously convicted of possessing a firearm after former felony conviction and has an extensive criminal history.

Carter, Jr. will appear in court again on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $75,000.