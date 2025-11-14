Posted: Nov 14, 2025 5:00 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2025 5:00 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning for a few items of business.

According to an agenda, the commissioners will discuss a resolution renewing an inter-local cooperative agreement and appoint the county’s representative to the Circuit Engineering District’s Board of Directors. Additionally, the commissioners will reallocate alcoholic beverage taxes to various entities within Washington County and approve to monthly reports.

At 10 a.m., the commissioners will open bids for a six-month supply of road materials.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.