Posted: Nov 14, 2025 7:31 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2025 7:32 PM

Nathan Thompson

Osage County officials are investigating a tragic accidental shooting death of a 3-year-old child in Hominy on Friday.

The Hominy Police Department says the shooting occurred just after 11:45 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers and EMS personnel located a child suffering from a gunshot wound. The child, who was with a parent at the time of the incident, was transported by ambulance to the Cleveland Area Hospital and later transferred to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.

Police say shortly after 3 p.m., the child succumbed to the injuries at the hospital.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating in conjunction with the Hominy Police Department. Additional updates will be provided as the investigation allows.