Posted: Nov 17, 2025 9:49 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2025 9:49 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on Community Connection, Dr. Terrence Gibson with 4 All Humanity Church invited everyone to a community meal and announced a few other events.

Dr. Gibson said the community meal is held every month. Dr Gibson said, "I know we just went through a period of uncertainty in which people's snaps and benefits were in limbo because of the government shutdown. For All Humanity, we didn't blink. We didn't waver. As a congregation, we're continuing to be the hands and feet of Jesus Christ. " He added, "We as a church at the end of the month when people's meals, money runs out and they don't have any resources. We as a church, we stand in the gap. The last Sunday of the month after service, we have a community meal."

Gibson noted that it's interesting that one of the church ministries that does this, but we even have volunteers that aren't a part of our church that see the work that we're doing and want to give a helping hand. Gibson said, "It's something it's an effort that almost our entire church participates in is one ministry that I think unifies our church."

4 All Humanity Church has also been working on Food bags. According to Dr. Gibson, "We were in originally planning to do a fall festival the day of the fall festival. We got rained out and we had earmarked some funds as a church to do that. My wife had the idea after all of this government shutdown was happening, why don't we just feed the community with that money? And so that's exactly what we did. So instead of doing a fall festival, we repurpose that money towards the community. And we've given away quite a few bags already and we still have some bags."

If there's anybody out there needing food, 4 All Humanity Church still has food bags available at 301 South Creek Avenue in Bartlesville.

Dr. Gibson then talked about their First Friday night service. Gibson told us that this is not your typical service."We as a congregation have been hearing some feedback from the community. There may be people who Sunday morning thing may not be their thing. But we wanted to create a space, an opportunity where worship was the the premier." He added,"We worship on Sunday morning. That's great. Does we worship through learning and discipleship and things of that nature? But this was a night in which we as a congregation intentionally, there will be no other agenda, no other plan or program but to worship God and spirit and truth."

4 All Humanity Church still has traditional things with Sunday school and we have the night Bible study. Gibson stated, "We've got structure and we have discipleship. We recently did a discipleship training that one by one of our members who had some specialized training in that and it was phenomenal. We went out to the community and I think we're really trying to meet the needs of the community in a real way. You're kind of meeting folks where they are.