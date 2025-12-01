Posted: Nov 17, 2025 10:40 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2025 10:40 AM

Tom Davis

Candidate filing for the Board of Education begins Monday, December 1, 2025, for five Washington County school districts.

Those who wish to file for a Board of Education office must submit a Declaration of Candidacy to the Washington County Election Board December 1, 2 or 3, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Candidate filing packets are available on the State Election Board website at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/candidates/candidate-filing.html and at the Washington County Election Board.

In addition to the Declaration of Candidacy, candidates must also submit a Voter Registration Verification Form, which can be obtained from the Washington County Election Board or by logging into the OK Voter Portal at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.html. Information on the Voter Registration Verification Form must match the information provided on the Declaration of Candidacy.

Yvonne House, Secretary of the Washington County Election Board, reminds candidates that Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, December 5, by 5 p.m. and may only be filed by another candidate for that office. Contests against unopposed candidates may be filed by contacting the County Election Board.

If more than two candidates file for the same Board of Education seat, a Primary Election will be held Tuesday, February, 10, 2026. If one candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, that candidate will be named the elected official. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will vie for the seat during the Board of Education General Election, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. If only two candidates file for the same Board of Education seat, those two candidates’ names will appear on the General Election ballot in April.

Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted for the following offices:

Tri County Technology Center School District No. # 1, Office No. 3 for a 5 year term.

Dewey School District No. I-7, Office No. 1 for a 5 year term.

Caney Valley School Distirct I-18, Office No. 1 for a 5 year term.

Copan School District I-4, Office No. 1 for a 5 year term.

Bartlesville School District I-30, Office No. 2 for a 4 year term; Office No. 4 for a 4 year term; Office No. 7 for a 3 year unexpired term.

For more information, contact your Washington County Election Board office at 918-337-2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov. The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4 and regular office hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.