Posted: Nov 17, 2025 1:25 PMUpdated: Nov 17, 2025 1:25 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the state is making major progress in shutting down illegal marijuana operations.

Speaking in Bartlesville on Monday, Drummond told Rotary Club members that Oklahoma once had more than 12,000 licensed grow facilities, far exceeding what the market required—and feeding the black market.

He says his task force, working with federal and tribal partners, has been closing about 15 illegal grows a day and has reduced the number of active facilities to roughly 1,600. Drummond described the operations as being driven largely by transnational criminal networks and said hundreds of workers have been detained in cooperation with federal immigration authorities

Drummond also highlighted efforts to strengthen partnerships with Oklahoma’s tribal nations, something he says has suffered under Gov. Kevin Stitt. Drummond has announced he is seeking the Republican nomination for governor in 2026 and is in an early tight race with former Speaker of the House Charles McCall.

Drummond says he envisions a future where state and tribal prosecutors work side-by-side, with cross-deputized judges and district attorneys handling cases on behalf of both jurisdictions