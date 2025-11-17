News
Osage County
Posted: Nov 17, 2025 2:50 PMUpdated: Nov 17, 2025 2:50 PM
Perrier Gives Update on Deputies Involved in Shooting
Ty Loftis
During the new business portion of Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, Sheriff Bart Perrier gave an update on the two deputies that were injured in a Pawhuska shooting last week.
Perrier said Brett Barnett sustained an injury to the vest and that his bullet-proof vest saved his life. Perrier also said Anthony Barrett took a round to the elbow, but he has went through surgery and is going to be OK. Perrier said he knows things could have turned out much worse.
The suspect suffered a minor injury as well, but is expected to make a full recovery.
« Back to News