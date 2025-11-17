Posted: Nov 17, 2025 2:50 PMUpdated: Nov 17, 2025 2:50 PM

Ty Loftis

During the new business portion of Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, Sheriff Bart Perrier gave an update on the two deputies that were injured in a Pawhuska shooting last week.

Perrier said Brett Barnett sustained an injury to the vest and that his bullet-proof vest saved his life. Perrier also said Anthony Barrett took a round to the elbow, but he has went through surgery and is going to be OK. Perrier said he knows things could have turned out much worse.

The suspect suffered a minor injury as well, but is expected to make a full recovery.