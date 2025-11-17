Posted: Nov 17, 2025 3:34 PMUpdated: Nov 17, 2025 3:34 PM

Ty Loftis

Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting was pretty routine in nature, but District One Commissioner Anthony Hudson and District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt did have an important update to give on progress being made with the completion of the annex.

During Monday's meeting, there was one utility permit signed for district two. The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for its next regularly scheduled meeting next Monday at 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds for those interested in attending.