Posted: Nov 18, 2025 5:15 AMUpdated: Nov 18, 2025 5:15 AM

Chase Almy

Dewey is getting ready to flip the switch on the holiday season as the 8th Annual Dewey Christmas Tree Lighting returns on December 4 from 6–8 p.m. at Lions Park and the Dewey Hotel Museum.

The beloved community tradition is once again free and open to the public, offering families, friends, and neighbors a festive evening filled with holiday cheer. The centerpiece of the night—the tree lighting itself—will illuminate Lions Park as the community comes together to kick off December in true small-town style.

One of the evening’s highlights will be a special performance by the Dewey High School Holiday Choir, bringing classic seasonal favorites and warm harmonies to the celebration.

Families can also visit the Dewey Hotel Museum, where Santa will be available for free visits and photos. Visitors are encouraged to bring their cameras or phones to capture the moment, at no cost.

Organizers say the event continues to grow each year, drawing crowds from Dewey and surrounding communities who look forward to the cozy, nostalgic atmosphere the tradition provides.

Whether you’re there for the tree, the music, Santa, or simply to soak up the Christmas spirit, the 8th Annual Dewey Christmas Tree Lighting promises a memorable start to the holiday season.