Posted: Nov 18, 2025 9:00 AMUpdated: Nov 18, 2025 9:00 AM

Chase Almy

The City of Bartlesville has launched a new project website and interactive mapping tool as part of its comprehensive update to local zoning and subdivision regulations. These regulations, responsible for guiding how land is used and developed within city limits, are undergoing a major rewrite aimed at modernizing standards and making development processes clearer and more efficient.

The interactive online map allows residents to pinpoint areas of strength and concern throughout the city, providing planners with location-specific feedback. Instructions and access to the map are available on the project website. In addition to the map, residents are encouraged to complete an online survey to offer broader input on issues such as land use, neighborhood character, and development priorities.

This regulatory update will address a wide range of topics, including zoning, land development standards, sign regulations, parking requirements, street design, and landscaping. The effort is guided by community input from residents, developers, and local stakeholders, as well as the goals outlined in the Bartlesville Endeavor 2045 Comprehensive Plan. Updating these regulations is one of the plan’s key recommendations and is considered essential to supporting the city’s long-term growth and vision.

For more information about the project, visit www.cityofbartlesville.org or contact Greg Collins, Special Projects Manager, at 918-338-4241 or gscollins@cityofbartlesville.org.