News
Local News
Posted: Nov 18, 2025 10:06 AMUpdated: Nov 18, 2025 10:06 AM
Tallgrass Tellers to Hold 'Tellabration' Friday at Tom Mix Museum
Nathan Thompson
The Tallgrass Tellers are inviting the community to celebrate the art of storytelling this Friday during the international "Tellabration" event at the Tom Mix Museum in Dewey.
Appearing on Community Connection, storyteller Nancy Lenhart Matthews says "Tellabration" has been held worldwide the week before Thanksgiving since 1988 — and it’s a reminder that storytelling isn’t just for children.
Friday’s "Tellabration" runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with a $5 suggested donation at the door. Proceeds will be split with the Tom Mix Museum.
« Back to News