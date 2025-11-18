Posted: Nov 18, 2025 2:53 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2025 2:53 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Eufala man is facing a felony charge after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

36-year-old Jeffrey Warren was charged on Tuesday with possession of a stolen vehicle. Warren also faces a misdemeanor charge of knowingly concealing stolen property.

According to the Dewey Police Department, on Friday, Nov. 14, authorities approached the stolen vehicle at a Dewey convenience store. The vehicle was reportedly stolen out of Nowata.

Warren previously pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle in McIntosh County in 2019.

Warren will appear in court again on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $25,000.