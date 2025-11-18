Posted: Nov 18, 2025 3:24 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2025 3:24 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly violating a protective order while in the Washington County Detention Center.

22-year-old Deontae Hicks was charged on Tuesday with stalking in violation of a court order.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Hicks allegedly made 167 calls, two video calls and sent one text message to the person that filed a protective order against him. Hicks allegedly used another inmate’s City Tele-Coin (CTC) account to call the victim.

Hicks has been previously convicted of aggravated assault and battery and attempting to escape from a department of corrections.

Hicks will appear in court again on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $50,000.