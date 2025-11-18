Posted: Nov 18, 2025 3:29 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2025 3:29 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Skiatook man is facing a felony charge after allegedly failing to provide stable conditions for animals.

47-year-old Keith Nicholson was charged on Tuesday with three counts of cruelty to animals.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), authorities responded to a welfare check on Nov. 3. Upon arrival, authorities allegedly observed poor living conditions for the dogs and other animals at the residence.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the dogs allegedly had no food and their water was green. Chickens and turkeys at the residence also allegedly had no access to food.

Nicholson, and another suspect, allegedly identified as Crystal Nicholson, were allegedly coming by the residence daily to feed the animals. They allegedly had not come by the residence for two weeks when the WCSO arrived.

Keith Nicholson has previously pleaded guilty to child neglect.

Nicholson will appear in court again on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. He posted a $2,500 bond.