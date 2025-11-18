News
News
Posted: Nov 18, 2025 9:49 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2025 9:49 PM
Dewey Schools Passes Bond Issue
Brian McSweeney
The Dewey Schools bond proposal unofficially passed with ease on Tuesday night.
According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, voters approved the bond with an overwhelming 91.6% in favor. Of 154 total ballots cast, 141 voted to pass the bond.
The bond issue, worth $1.4 million, will provide for the construction of a new agriculture building on the north end of Dewey Schools, right next to the high school gym. The 4,500-square-foot building will include a classroom, a learning lab, a workshop, a walk-in freezer and a conference room.
Election results will become official on Friday.
« Back to News