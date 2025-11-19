Posted: Nov 19, 2025 9:53 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2025 9:53 AM

Tom Davis

The search for a new the Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent is advancing in order to replace retiring Superintendent Chuck McCauley.

Monday night, the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education had a special meeting before the board meeting where the board members reviewed applications to determine who they're going to call in for first round interviews. The first round interviews are going to be held the week after Thanksgiving on December 2nd and 4th.

Appearing on KWON Radio's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, LaDonna Chancellor, Exec. Dir. of Teaching & Learning at Bartlesville Public Schools, said, "I'm excited to say that I finally got the opportunity to apply."

Chancellor added, "It felt good to actually get the application submitted. And I'm looking forward to the first round of interviews to show the board why I should be the next superintendent."