Posted: Nov 19, 2025 10:34 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2025 10:34 AM

Ty Loftis

Thanksgiving is the busiest time of the year for the City of Bartlesville to receive sewer backup related phone calls. Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said hot oils and grease should be poured into a container and cooled before being tossed into the trash.

"We want everyone to enjoy their family gatherings without the headache of a sewer backup. The biggest problems come from wipes, even the ones labeled flushable."

Lauritsen points out food scraps such as potato peels can be just as bad. For more information, you can go to cityofbartlesville.org.