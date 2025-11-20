Posted: Nov 20, 2025 8:16 AMUpdated: Nov 20, 2025 8:17 AM

Chase Almy

Bartlesville’s beloved holiday tradition, Christmas in the Ville, returns Saturday, Nov. 29, bringing festive cheer to downtown from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the celebration at 201 SW Keller Ave., welcoming families from across the area to take part in an evening full of seasonal activities.

This year’s event features the annual Tree and Park Lighting, an outdoor ice rink, downtown merchant crawl, movies in the park, food trucks, carriage rides, tot train rides, a live nativity, and pictures with Santa. All activities are free except for food, carriage rides, and ice skating. Organizers say “Christmas in the Ville” continues to grow each year, offering opportunities for shopping local while enjoying holiday fun for all ages.

For more details, contact the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce at 918-336-8708, email reception@bartlesville.com, or visit bartlesvillechristmas.com.