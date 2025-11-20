Posted: Nov 20, 2025 9:39 AMUpdated: Nov 20, 2025 9:39 AM

Tom Davis

This fall has been a season of high points for Tri County Tech in Bartlesville.



Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Tri County Tech Foundation Specicalist Champagne Kane began with the success of the foundation's recent golf tournament the golf tournament that raised around $32,000.



Kane reminded everyone that The Tri County Tech Foundation provides students with emergency aid and food assistance when unforeseen financial emergencies compromise attendance and program completion. She sadi, "For example, if our students are hungry, cannot afford fuel for their car, or concentrate because they have a toothache, these everyday life barriers can potentially derail their ability to graduate. We have assisted students with groceries, fuel, dental work, and eyeglasses through our emergency assistance program."



Chanmpagne also highlighted the new Health Wing ribbon cutting. She said, "It was well attended and everybody got demonstrations during the class and so we got to see the CNA skills lab and the sim lab and we had a nursing bridge program tour and we went down to our dental clinic and then we had people to our EMT paramedic classroom and so everyone was just blown away and it was really fun to see their reactions to our technology."



What's going on with these little coffee connects going on? So, we like to host these quarterly. They usually follow our school board and our foundation board meetings and it's the Thursday following that. So, that's going to be this Thursday actually.



Giving Tuesday will be on December 2nd. Kane said the foundation had kicked off the campaign already. According to Kane, "We are ready to start accepting donations. We set a $5,000 goal to raise by the end of the year because there is that gap between what our students need and then what we have in the coffers right now and as you know, the student need for emergency aid and food assistance is continuing to rise, especially now with the holidays and then the colder weather starting to set in. If you're looking to give on Giving Tuesday, we would be grateful to be your recipient."



Kane annonced that the Tri County Tech Student Service Team is already out in the high schools visiting with the students across the community ahead of the high school open house on January 15th from four to six p.m. It's come and go and all high school sophomores and juniors and their parents are invited to attend.



She also reminded listeners that Tri County Tech has opened the enrollment for in their EMT and paramedic programs for our adult students and those classes start in January. Applications are open and you can get to that on www.tricountytech.edu to apply.