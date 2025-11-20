Posted: Nov 20, 2025 4:55 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2025 4:55 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Washington County Sheriff's Office officially announced a partnership with IGNITE on Thursday during a press conference at the new Washington County Emergency Operations Center.

IGNITE, which stands for Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education, is an intiative that gives people that are in county detention centers job-related training, general education, post-incarceration work opportunities, and provides additional resources and assistance. The program was started by Genesee County (MI) Sheriff Chris Swanson.

Sandusky County (OH) Sheriff Chris Hilton has been going around the country advocating for the IGNITE program. Sandusky County was the first county in Ohio to implement the initiative.