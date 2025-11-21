Posted: Nov 21, 2025 3:17 PMUpdated: Nov 21, 2025 3:18 PM

Nathan Thompson

A major Broadway-style production brought big crowds—and big economic impact—to Bartlesville this week. Cirque Dreams Holidaze wrapped up its 11-day rehearsal residency at The Center, drawing more than a thousand people to Thursday night’s national premiere performance.

Bartlesville Radio sat down with The Center's managing director, who says while it is great to support the large productions, The Center itself needs help to continue its 40-year legacy of bringing arts to Bartlesville.

The cast and crew of Cirque Dreams Holidaze—41 people from around the world—spent nearly two weeks living and working in Bartlesville. According to early estimates from The Center and Visit Bartlesville, their stay generated about $170,000 in local economic activity.

Managing Director Caitlin Kraemer says performers were overwhelmed by the community’s hospitality and by the quality of Bartlesville’s performing arts venue

The Center is home to local groups including the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra, Civic Ballet and Choral Society. Kraemer says the rich history of the arts in Bartlesville is not only beneficial to the performers, but to audience members, too

Kraemer says there is a misconception that The Center is owned by the City of Bartlesville. That's not the case. As funding from grants and major sponsors declines, the costs to bring in top-notch entertainment and maintaining The Center's 40-year-old facility are growing

Kraemer says The Center is launching a new monthly giving program to help cover rising operating costs

The Center also hosts arts programs for every Bartlesville fourth grader, giving many children their first behind-the-scenes look at theater. Kraemer says those early experiences can shape futures—including her own