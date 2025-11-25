Posted: Nov 25, 2025 5:20 AMUpdated: Nov 25, 2025 5:20 AM

Chase Almy

One of northeast Oklahoma’s most beloved holiday traditions is ready to shine once again as Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve launches its annual Wonderland of Lights. Beginning Friday, November 28, the historic ranch will transform into a dazzling winter escape, illuminated by more than 750,000 lights. The event will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5–9 p.m. through December 21, offering families, visitors, and holiday enthusiasts a festive kickoff to the season.

This year’s Wonderland of Lights brings back several visitor favorites, including the reversed main drive, a special seasonal route that provides rare views of the buildings across Clyde Lake, each trimmed in brilliant lights. Guests can explore all open facilities, from the 50,000-square-foot museum to the animal barn, welcome center, café, and historic lodge, where warm cookies and hot cocoa will be available for purchase. Santa Claus will be on-site each evening to greet families, and wagon rides through the grounds offer a nostalgic way to experience the glow of the ranch.

Admission is $8 for adults and $2 for children ages 4–12, with free entry for members and children 3 and under. Tickets are not sold in advance; visitors simply pay at the gate, which closes promptly at 8:30 p.m. Woolaroc is located 12 miles southwest of Bartlesville on State Highway 123. For more information, guests may call 918-336-0307, ext. 100 or 101.