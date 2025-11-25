Posted: Nov 25, 2025 8:49 AMUpdated: Nov 25, 2025 11:24 AM

Tom Davis

We have all heard of Farm Bureau, but when you ask someone what does your Farm Bureau do, most say they advocate for farmers and ranchers, but there is more.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Washington County Farm Bureau President Macy Strom and Notheastern Oklahoma Field Rep. Alison Anderson said that Farm Bureau is the voice of agriculture in Oklahoma and in the nation.

Macy said, "We represent all rural Oklahoma, and during the 40s, the farmers, ranchers, and rural people got together to be one voice that had been ignored by many, and to have one big voice for producers and rural people to get the attention that they needed to get their voice heard at the Capitol and to the people."

Alison told us she had a unique experience with The Oklahoma Farm Bureau, "I was actually a member before I was on staff with Oklahoma Farm Bureau. In Ottawa County, I was the first woman President of Ottawa County Farm Bureau." She added, "As a member, I got to experience lots of different programs that we offer with young farmers and ranchers, the Women's Leadership Committee that Macy's really involved in as well. We have something for everyone. If you want to advocate and educate for agriculture, we have something for you."

About 1.7% of this nation that is in agriculture, that is farming and ranching. That means that less than 2% of this nation is feeding the rest of the 98.3%. Alison said,"Farm Bureau allows our members to have the ability to educate folks, to advocate for agriculture and to show people how we farm and ranch and where their food is truly coming from."

Macy Strom from right here in District 9 was recently elected to the State Board. She will be able to be in that boardroom once a month, being able to help develop some policy decisions, help advocate for a lot of our programs, getting to take folks from other states and show them Oklahoma agriculture and just hoping that our next generation can spread the word of agriculture and rule Oklahoma.

The big issues affecting rural Oklahoma is water. Water will always be an issue in Oklahoma forever. Property rights will always be an issue. Animal agriculture is something that The Oklahoma Barm Bureau continues to see with lots of regulations on both sides of the aisle.

Macy said,"The one thing that I really like to share is many times we bring counties to the Capitol during sessions so that they can meet their legislators. But also, more importantly, talk to them about what they're seeing literally in the field and in the pasture.

Every county in Oklahoma has a county Farm Bureau that you can get involved in. They have programs for women's groups, young farmers and ranchers. The Farm Bureau is involved in teen groups such as FFA, 4-H, and they are looking for people to help them with these activities.