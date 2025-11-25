Posted: Nov 25, 2025 12:29 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2025 12:29 PM

Nathan Thompson

Truity Credit Union employees are projected to donate nearly $104,000 in 2025 through the organization’s Payroll Giving Program.

According to a news release, the initiative reflects Truity’s ongoing commitment to supporting local communities and making a meaningful impact through charitable contributions.

The projected donations will benefit numerous organizations across Truity’s communities, including:

$46,008.11 for B The Light

$37,968.00 for Bartlesville United Way

$6,267.12 for O’Connell Children’s Shelter

$4,024.44 for United Way of Douglas County

$2,075.00 for Johnson County Christmas Bureau

$3,604.00 for United Way of Greater Kansas City

$2,195.08 for Houston United Way

In addition to monetary donations, Truity also assembled and donated 40 bikes, providing bicycles to children in need in Bartlesville, Dewey, and in Lawrence, Kan. and Olathe, Kan.

The credit union is deeply involved in the communities it serves, supporting organizations such as local public schools, the United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Humane Society the Boys and Girls Club, and more.