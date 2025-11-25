Posted: Nov 25, 2025 1:24 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2025 1:24 PM

Ty Loftis

A Pawhuska man who allegedly shot at two Osage County deputies has formally been charged. William Copple has been charged with two felony counts of shooting with intent to kill and an additional felony count of being in possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.

Copple faced those charges on Tuesday in Osage County District Court. His bond is set at one million dollars.

On Wednesday, November 12, it is alleged Copple barricaded himself into his home. After hours of negotiation, Osage County deputies entered the home and exchanged gunfire with Copple. The two deputies and Copple all sustained injuries, but will be OK.