Posted: Nov 25, 2025 2:21 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2025 2:21 PM

Ty Loftis

The Employee Advisory Committee has named the November employee of the month. Assistant Water Plant Superintendent Brandon Cleveland gets this month's recognition after being nominated by Brianna McNall, a Bartlesville resident who recently took a group of undergraduate chemistry students on a tour of the plant.

Here is what McNall had to say about Cleveland:

"He did an exceptional job giving the students the tour. He was engaging and happy to answer questions. I brought our students at two different times of the day and I found his tour just as interesting the second time as the first."