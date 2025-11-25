News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Nov 25, 2025 2:21 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2025 2:21 PM
November Employee of the Month Recognized
Ty Loftis
The Employee Advisory Committee has named the November employee of the month. Assistant Water Plant Superintendent Brandon Cleveland gets this month's recognition after being nominated by Brianna McNall, a Bartlesville resident who recently took a group of undergraduate chemistry students on a tour of the plant.
Here is what McNall had to say about Cleveland:
"He did an exceptional job giving the students the tour. He was engaging and happy to answer questions. I brought our students at two different times of the day and I found his tour just as interesting the second time as the first."
For being recognized, Cleveland will get eight hours of special vacation time, $25 in chamber bucks and a gift card.
