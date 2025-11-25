Posted: Nov 25, 2025 2:49 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2025 2:49 PM

Brian McSweeney

The suspect in Friday’s stabbing at Westside Pub now faces felony charges.

21-year-old Malachi Walker, of Bartlesville, was charged on Tuesday with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Walker allegedly stabbed the victim after a verbal argument turned physical over a game of pool. Walker allegedly admitted to authorities to stabbing the victim.

Walker will appear in court again on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $50,000.