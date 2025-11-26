Posted: Nov 26, 2025 9:55 AMUpdated: Nov 26, 2025 9:55 AM

Chase Almy

Dewey United Methodist Church is opening its doors to the community this Thanksgiving, offering a free holiday meal to anyone who wishes to attend. The church, located at 618 N. Delaware in Dewey, is extending the invitation to individuals and families who may not have plans, as well as those who simply want to enjoy fellowship with neighbors and new friends. The event aims to bring people together in the spirit of gratitude, warmth, and inclusion.

The community meal will take place on Thursday, November 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and organizers say everyone is welcome, no reservations or church affiliation required. Volunteers from the congregation will prepare a traditional Thanksgiving spread, with the goal of creating a space where no one feels alone during the holiday. “It’s about sharing blessings, building connections, and offering a place at the table for anyone who needs one,” organizers said.

Church leaders are also encouraging residents to help spread the word, noting that some may know friends, neighbors, or co-workers who would appreciate the chance to gather with others. Whether someone is seeking a meal, companionship, or simply a welcoming environment, Dewey United Methodist hopes to provide it. As the holiday approaches, the church invites the community to celebrate not just Thanksgiving Day, but the spirit of giving and togetherness it represents.