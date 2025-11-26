Posted: Nov 26, 2025 12:52 PMUpdated: Nov 26, 2025 12:52 PM

Brian McSweeney

Oklahoma Union School is holding a 5K and Fun Run on Dec. 6 at the OKU High School Cross Country Field.

Participants are encouraged to dress up with their Christmas attire and run or walk to support OKU athletics.

The cost to participate in the Fun Run is $25 per person and $40 per person to run in the 5K.

The event on Dec. 6 starts at 10 a.m. at the OKU Cross Country Field, located at 13925 State Highway 10, in South Coffeyville.

For more information, call 405-570-3615.