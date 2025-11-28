Posted: Nov 28, 2025 1:28 PMUpdated: Nov 28, 2025 1:28 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. The courthouse was closed for the Thanksgiving Holiday, therefore the agenda was published on Tuesday. As a result, there isn't much business on the agenda.

There will be discussion regarding the annex building and the possibility of temporary office closures as county offices move from the courthouse building into the annex. Those closures are expected to begin within the next few weeks.