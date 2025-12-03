Posted: Dec 03, 2025 5:49 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2025 5:49 AM

Chase Almy

A growing Advent tradition returns this evening at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, where the congregation will once again host Advent Soup and Holden Evening Prayer. The weekly gathering began last year and is quickly becoming a meaningful seasonal rhythm for both church members and the wider community. All are welcome to attend and take part in the reflective, community-focused event.

Each Wednesday during Advent, attendees are invited to gather at 6 p.m. for a light supper of soup and bread, offering a warm and simple way to pause during the busy holiday season. After the meal, participants move into the church for Holden Evening Prayer, a peaceful, music-filled liturgy known for its contemplative and calming tone.

Church leaders say the recurring service serves as both nourishment and spiritual grounding—an opportunity to connect with others, slow down, and prepare for the coming of Christmas. With its focus on fellowship, reflection, and quiet worship, the tradition continues to grow as an inviting way for the community to enter into Advent together.