Tom Davis

Two Bartlesville community members will be recognized at the 46th Oklahoma Governor's Arts Awards on January 20 at the State Capitol, as the Oklahoma Arts Council honors 21 individuals and organizations statewide for their impact on the arts.

Susan Mueller of Bartlesville will receive an Arts in Educations Award for her outstanding leadership in arts programming benefiting young people.

Lauren Green of Bartlesville will be honored with a Community Service Award for his significant volunteer contributions to local arts initiatives.

The ceremony begins at 4 p.m. in the fourth-floor rotunda, with a public reception to follow. The annual event celebrates creativity, service, and the people who help strengthen Oklahoma communities through the arts.