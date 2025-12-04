News
Bartlesville
Posted: Dec 04, 2025 6:22 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2025 6:22 AM
Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade Saturday on KWON and KKWONTV.com
Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with the theme “Home for the Holidays.” This year’s Grand Marshal is Charlene Dew.
You can listen to the parade on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and 95.1. You can watch the parade live streamed on KWONtv.Com.
Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade coverage is brought to you by: Bartnet IP; Totah Communication; Totel CSI; American Heritage Beef; Sabores Mexican Cuisine; Wise Boot and Shoe Repair; Abelardos Mexican Fresh; Moxie on Second; Medical Lodges Dewey; Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory; Paul's Wrecker Service; and Arvest Bank.
