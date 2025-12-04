Posted: Dec 04, 2025 10:24 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2025 12:37 PM

Nathan Thompson & Brian McSweeney

A southern Washington County woman is being held on a $50,000 bond awaiting formal charges on 60 counts of animal cruelty.

Sharron Lee Adams is facing the charges after deputies responded Wednesday to a residence in the 40000 block of North 3944 Road. According to Undersheriff Jon Copeland, deputies observed several malnourished dogs who were infested with fleas and covered in feces.

Upon entering the residence, deputies observed shocking conditions with more malnourished, sick dogs and feces all over the home. Deputies also discovered two deceased cats outside and five additional deceased cats in a freezer.

The surviving dogs were rescued by the Oklahoma Animal Alliance. Adams was arrested at the scene.

Adams appeared in Washington County District Court Thursday for a probable cause hearing. Special Judge Jared Sigler found probable cause for arrest and set bond at $50,000. Adams will appear in court again on Friday where formal charges are expected to be filed.

This is an arrest, not a conviction.