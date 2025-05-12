Posted: Dec 05, 2025 1:36 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2025 1:47 PM

Nathan Thompson

Rylee Mueller was named the 2025 Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville and Dewey Youth of the Year during an exciting luncheon Friday.

Rylee is an eight-year Club member who says she is inspired by the staff and experiences that helped her grow confident and service-driven

From leadership programs to helping in the kitchen, Rylee says the Club fueled her passion for supporting others. She hopes to go to college and one day run a restaurant.

Dr. Rita Ng speaks during the Boys & Girls Clubs of

Bartlesville and Dewey Youth of the Year luncheon

Friday at the club location in Bartlesville.

Nathan Thompson/Bartlesville Radio

Dr. Rita Ng, a cardiologist, former Miss California and second runner-up to Miss America, delivered an inspiring keynote address, saying the Boys & Girls Club is the force that “shaped the course” of her life .

The Boys & Girls Club also held a fundraising lightning round during the luncheon and raised $50,000 in right around 15 minutes.

YOUTH OF THE YEAR CANDIDATES

Alijah Emmitt

David Orphin

Lupita Hernandez

Mia Grayson

Rylee Mueller