Posted: Dec 05, 2025 1:36 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2025 1:47 PM

Rylee Mueller Named Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville/Dewey Youth of the Year

Nathan Thompson
Rylee Mueller was named the 2025 Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville and Dewey Youth of the Year during an exciting luncheon Friday.
 
Rylee is an eight-year Club member who says she is inspired by the staff and experiences that helped her grow confident and service-driven.
 
From leadership programs to helping in the kitchen, Rylee says the Club fueled her passion for supporting others. She hopes to go to college and one day run a restaurant.
 
Dr. Rita Ng speaks during the Boys & Girls Clubs of
Bartlesville and Dewey Youth of the Year luncheon
Friday at the club location in Bartlesville.
Nathan Thompson/Bartlesville Radio
 
 
 
 
 
Dr. Rita Ng, a cardiologist, former Miss California and second runner-up to Miss America, delivered an inspiring keynote address, saying the Boys & Girls Club is the force that “shaped the course” of her life.
 
The Boys & Girls Club also held a fundraising lightning round during the luncheon and raised $50,000 in right around 15 minutes.
 
YOUTH OF THE YEAR CANDIDATES
 
Alijah Emmitt
 
David Orphin
 
Lupita Hernandez
 
Mia Grayson
 
Rylee Mueller
 
Zoey Harris
 
 
Listen to "Dr. Rita Ng at Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year Luncheon 12-5-2025" on Spreaker.

