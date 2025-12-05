Posted: Dec 05, 2025 1:50 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2025 1:50 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Skiatook woman who was arrested on Wednesday for animal cruelty now faces felony charges.

76-year-old Sharron Lee Adams was formally charged on Friday with two felony counts of cruelty to animals.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a Skiatook residence and allegedly observed 60 animals in and throughout the residence that were in poor health. Multiple dogs allegedly appeared to be underweight and allegedly covered in fleas, ticks and fecal matter.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities allegedly located two deceased cats outside of the house and five more deceased cats in a freezer.

Adams will appear in court again on Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $50,000.