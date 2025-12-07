Posted: Dec 07, 2025 4:05 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2025 4:07 PM

Chase Almy

Bartlesville welcomed a vibrant display of faith and culture this morning as parishioners, riders on horseback, and community members gathered for the annual Cavalcade & Procession in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Starting at 11:30 a.m. at the high school, participants processed through the streets, carrying banners and riding horses adorned for the occasion. The event paid tribute to the religious and cultural tradition that commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to St. Juan Diego in 1531, a story cherished deeply among Catholics, especially within the Latino community.

The procession, rich in color and heritage, reflected a custom strongly rooted in Mexico and celebrated throughout the United States. Families walked together, music and prayer filled the air, and riders led the way, symbolizing unity, hope, and devotion. The celebration blended Catholic reverence with indigenous expressions through imagery, traditional dress, and cultural pride—creating a moving and spirited scene across Bartlesville.

Following the cavalcade, mass was held at 1:30 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church, where the faithful gathered to continue their celebration through worship and thanksgiving. A reception afterward at St. John Catholic School brought people together in fellowship, closing the morning with food, community connection, and continued celebration of the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.