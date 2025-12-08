Posted: Dec 08, 2025 10:54 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2025 10:54 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning.

The commissioners approved a supplemental and modification agreement for CR NS 413 over Hickory Creek with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT). The project is worth $1.8 million.

The board tabled discussion of a road use agreement and an agreement with Natural Resources Conversation Service.

The commissioners entered into executive session to interview another candidate for an open commissioner's secretary position. The vote to fill the opening was tabled.