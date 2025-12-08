Posted: Dec 08, 2025 2:17 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2025 2:17 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. In a brief meeting, District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright informed the public that as the transition from the courthouse to the annex continues, some county offices will be closed at times.