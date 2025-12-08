News
Osage County
Posted: Dec 08, 2025 2:17 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2025 2:17 PM
Osage County Offices Continue Move to Annex
Ty Loftis
The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. In a brief meeting, District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright informed the public that as the transition from the courthouse to the annex continues, some county offices will be closed at times.
The courthouse will be closed next Monday from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for an employee appreciation luncheon.
« Back to News