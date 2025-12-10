Posted: Dec 10, 2025 11:30 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2025 1:14 PM

Ty Loftis

Candidate filings for a Pawhuska council seat and several area school board seats have been announced. The election is set to take place on Tuesday, February 10.

Steve Tolson has filed to run for a second term as an at-large councilman. He will run against Billy Neal.

Deanna Ravellette will run unopposed for her Barnsdall School Board seat. Travis Jenson will run unopposed for a Pawhuska school board seat. Jenson will replace Justin Turney, who stepped down earlier this year.

Fi Davis will run unopposed for a Hominy school board seat. Nichole Beavers and Matthew Bennett will run against each other for a school board seat at Woodland Public Schools.