Posted: Dec 10, 2025 2:01 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2025 2:01 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Area History Museum will play host to The Grinch on Tuesday, December 23. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., kids will be able to have their photo taken with The Grinch for free. No reservations are needed.