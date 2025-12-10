News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Dec 10, 2025 2:01 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2025 2:01 PM
Pictures With The Grinch Available at the History Museum
Ty Loftis
The Bartlesville Area History Museum will play host to The Grinch on Tuesday, December 23. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., kids will be able to have their photo taken with The Grinch for free. No reservations are needed.
There will also be a coring exhibit based on the famous Dr. Suess book. The museum's current exhibit, "Outlaw Trails and Legendary Hideouts," will also be open for the public to check out. The museum is located on the fifth floor of City Hall in downtown Bartlesville. For more information, you can call 918-338-4290.
