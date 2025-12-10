Posted: Dec 10, 2025 3:06 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2025 3:06 PM

Ty Loftis

Energy Transfer LP, the largest pipeline operator in Oklahoma and one of the largest midstream energy companies in North America, presented seven checks to fire departments and food pantries throughout Osage and Pawnee County. Each agency received $5,000.

The Barnsdall Fire Department, Pawhuska Fire Department, Hominy Fire Department, Help Works Food Pantry, Shirley Cook Memorial Food Bank, Osage Nation Food Pantry and the Osage/Pawnee Court Appointed Special Advocates program all received funding.