Posted: Dec 10, 2025 3:44 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2025 3:44 PM

Tom Davis

The Cherokee Area Council of Scouting America is celebrating another great year in growth, sustainability, and youth programs while getting ready for its 2026 Patron Dinner, on February 26 from 6:30–8 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Council Executive Phillip Wright said,” The event will feature a major national guest, Ricky Mason, the incoming chair-elect of the National Scouting America program and you can get early reservations at CherokeeBSA.org or by calling 918-336-9170.”

Wright shared some strong performance metrics for the six-county council, including top-tier marks in market share, financial support, and female diversity (ranking 10th in the nation). The council also showed growth in its recycling program. They’ve gone from 20 tons last year to 60 tons so far in 2024, earning the organization platinum status from the Sustainability Alliance. Our scouts also launched a national first which is the new drone STEM pilot programs in Avant and Osage Hills serving 57 youth.

The council is currently collecting newspapers to support the Avian Sutton Research Center and continues expanding its environmental efforts with a pollinator garden, composting, and community partnerships. The newspapers and other recycling materials can be dropped off at the bins outside the Scouts office at 520 S Quapaw Ave, in Bartlesville.