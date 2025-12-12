Posted: Dec 12, 2025 9:26 AMUpdated: Dec 12, 2025 9:27 AM

Tom Davis

It is a busy time for the Bartlesville Civic Ballet. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kathe Zevas, Development Chair, told us about Christmas a la Carte 2025 and the 50th Anniversary Production of The Nutcracker.

Kathy told us Christmas a la Carte 2025 runs December 12–14 where guests can step inside four beautifully decorated Bartlesville area homes showcasing the warmth and magic of the holiday season. Each stop on the tour offers its own festive personality and décor, giving visitors a close-up look at creative Christmas styling, lavish lights, and traditional touches that have made this event a local favorite for decades.

In addition to touring the homes, guests can shop exclusive seasonal items throughout the event. The Sugar Plum Gift Shop and Bake Shop will offer handmade goods, sweet treats, décor, and one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts that will be perfect for holiday shopping or discovering something special for your home.

Tickets are $25 when purchased in advance at Moxie on Second, or $30 at the door on the day of the tour. All proceeds from Christmas a la Carte benefit the Bartlesville Civic Ballet, supporting local performance arts and youth dance education. For more information, contact the Bartlesville Civic Ballet at (918) 213-5557 or visit bartlesvillecivicballet.com/

Next up is the 50th Anniversay performance of the Nutcracker set for Saturday, December 20, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, December 21, at 2pm at the Bartlesville Community Center. Kathy said, "Since its founding, generations of dancers have graced the stage, carrying forward the traditions established by longtime director Charlotte, while blending in fresh techniques from professionals across the country."

This year’s celebration includes a special reunion for former company members. Alumni are invited to reconnect, share memories, and even participate in onstage recognition during the performances. A slideshow of historic photographs will also highlight the ballet’s evolution over the decades.