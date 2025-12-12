Posted: Dec 12, 2025 9:49 AMUpdated: Dec 12, 2025 9:49 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to discuss several business items, including a possible settlement in an ongoing lawsuit after a county jail inmate died in 2020 while in custody.

The meeting will begin with a closed-door executive session to discuss a case involving the 2020 death of 51-year-old Louis Perales while he was an inmate at the Washington County Detention Center. At the time, Perales had a medical issue at the jail and was unresponsive. He was transported via ambulance to the hospital, but was unable to be revived.

The cause of death is listed as cardiac disease exasperated by methamphetamine.

Representatives from Perales’ estate filed a lawsuit against the Sheriff’s Office alleging cruel and unusual punishment while he was in custody.

Following the closed-door discussion, the commissioners are expected to return to open session and possibly vote on a settlement.

A settlement conference is scheduled in federal court on Friday, Dec. 19.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone in downtown Bartlesville.