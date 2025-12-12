Posted: Dec 12, 2025 1:40 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2025 1:40 PM

Brian McSweeney

Tri County Tech has announced the launch of their new Practical Nursing Hybrid program.

The program is designed for working adults and students that balance work, personal commitments and family. The program combines online learning with clinical practice, on-campus checkoffs and instructor-guided skills labs.

Students that enroll in the program can choose to complete it in either 12 months or 18 months. Graduates of the program will be eligible to take the NCLEX-PN exam.

Applications for the program are now available for the Feb. cohort. Applications are due by Jan. 5.