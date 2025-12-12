Posted: Dec 12, 2025 2:07 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2025 2:07 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday.

At that meeting, the board will give an official notice that the court clerk's office and the judge's chambers will be closed next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as the transition of the annex continues. When it re-opens on Friday, they will be located in the treasurer's office. Other notices regarding construction updates could be given.

There will be consideration to sign a resolution that would open up a new account for the emergency management department and a fire assistance grant.