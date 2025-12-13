News
Posted: Dec 13, 2025 7:03 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2025 7:05 PM
Dewey Christmas Parade Highlighted by 81 Entries
Dewey's 38th Annual Night-Time Christmas Parade stepped off at 5:30pm on Saturday into a harsh north wind and freezing temperatures. The theme this year was"Light Up Dewey" and it featured 81 entries.
THE WINNING FLOATS
COMMERCIAL: Mission Roofing
NON-COMMERCIAL: Tom Mix Re-Enactors
RELIGIOUS: First Baptist
YOUTH: DEWEY FFA
The parade was heard on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and 95.1 and was seen on KWONTV.com. Our coverage was brought to you by BartNet IP, American Heritage Beef, Sabores Mexican Cuisine, Wise Shoe and Boot Repair, Abelardo's Mexican Fresh, Totah Communications, 313 Antiques, Medical Lodges Dewey, Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory, Paul's Wrecker Service, Arvest Banks, Green Country Trader and Pawn, and Sunrise Donuts.
