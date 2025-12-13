Posted: Dec 13, 2025 7:03 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2025 7:05 PM

Tom Davis

Dewey's 38th Annual Night-Time Christmas Parade stepped off at 5:30pm on Saturday into a harsh north wind and freezing temperatures. The theme this year was"Light Up Dewey" and it featured 81 entries.

THE WINNING FLOATS

COMMERCIAL: Mission Roofing

NON-COMMERCIAL: Tom Mix Re-Enactors

RELIGIOUS: First Baptist

YOUTH: DEWEY FFA

The parade was heard on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and 95.1 and was seen on KWONTV.com. Our coverage was brought to you by BartNet IP, American Heritage Beef, Sabores Mexican Cuisine, Wise Shoe and Boot Repair, Abelardo's Mexican Fresh, Totah Communications, 313 Antiques, Medical Lodges Dewey, Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory, Paul's Wrecker Service, Arvest Banks, Green Country Trader and Pawn, and Sunrise Donuts.